17-year-old Monatvious Gunn killed, 16-year-old charged in shooting

Monatvious Gunn : 17-year-old Monatvious Gunn killed, 16-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, LaGrange Police Department released a statement reporting a shooting at 900 Fourth Avenue. The incident resulted in the death of Monatvious Gunn, a 17-year-old, and the charging of an unidentified 16-year-old with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police responded to the scene at approximately 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a gunshot wound to the chest. Gunn was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. After further investigation, detectives took the 16-year-old suspect into custody. The LaGrange Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 706-883-2603. A photo of the location where the shooting occurred is included in the article.

News Source : Daniel Evans

