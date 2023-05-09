“17-year-old murder suspect Arlington” : Arlington Double Murder: High-School Student, 17, Accused

Arlington Double Murder: High-School Student, 17, Charged as the Accused

Darien Mixson, a 17-year-old Ribault High School student, has been arrested in connection with a double murder that occurred in a Fort Caroline Road apartment in March. Two men were shot and killed inside the apartment, and Mixson was accused of stealing a car from the crime scene. He was already in jail on other charges, and an arrest warrant was served on Monday. Mixson faces multiple charges, including car theft, possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent, and murder.

The father of one of the victims, Craivon Aiken, spoke out about the tragedy, urging parents to talk to their children and get as close as they can with them. Aiken said that his son was the youngest of his eight children and treated his long-lost daughter, Kamiyah Mobley, like a little sister when they were reunited after she was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998. Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

News Source : Erik Avanier

Source Link :17-year-old high-school student accused in Arlington double murder/