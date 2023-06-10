“17-year-old Sophia Balk dies in crash on Interstate 24”

Sofia Balk : 17-year-old Sofia Balk dies in crash on Interstate 24 in Nashville

A fatal crash occurred on Friday night on Interstate 24, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old. The accident took place at around 10:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the interstate, close to the Haywood Lane entrance ramp. Initial investigations by Metro police suggest that a Honda Accord lost control while traveling in the eastbound direction and collided with a Ford Fusion, leading to both vehicles swerving between lanes and crossing the grass median near the Haywood Lane entrance ramp. The Ford ended up behind the Honda, which was resting with its driver’s side door against a rock wall. The driver of the Ford, identified as Sofia Balk, was pronounced dead after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Two passengers in the Ford and the driver of the Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the same medical center. There were no signs of impairment on the part of either driver, as confirmed by Metro police. No further details have been disclosed at this time.

News Source : Alicia Patton

