Sophie Ringquist (victim) : 17-year-old Sophie Ringquist dies after falling from pickup truck in Connecticut

Connecticut officials are investigating the death of 17-year-old Sophie Ringquist, who reportedly fell from a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Connecticut State Police responded to a call for a single-vehicle crash and found Ringquist with serious injuries, which ultimately proved fatal. The accident’s cause remains unknown, though troopers suggest Ringquist may have fallen from the vehicle. The Lewis Mills High School junior’s death prompted the school district to offer condolences and counseling services. It is unclear whether the pickup’s driver will face charges. Anyone with information should contact the state police.

News Source : https://www.witn.com

