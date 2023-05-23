17-year-old suspect arrested for dog shooting and trespassing in Amarillo

RMoney Kyanvean Cashun Thomas : Teen suspect arrested in dog shooting and trespassing incident

Police arrested a 17-year-old on charges of shooting a dog and trespassing in a residence in the early hours of Sunday. The incident was reported in the 9000 block of Heritage Hills Parkway, with multiple callers witnessing two people fleeing the scene prior to the arrival of officers. An 18-year-old man was detained nearby, while the other suspect, RMoney Kyanvean Cashun Thomas, was discovered to have entered a home on Lexford Drive without permission. Although he fled once officers were called, he was later found hiding between two houses. A firearm was located on the ground nearby and was traced back to Thomas. He was subsequently charged with several offenses, including cruelty to non-livestock animals, discharging a firearm in a municipality, criminal trespass of a habitation, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The other individual was released at the scene.

News Source : Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo police Teen arrest Dog shooting Trespassing Law enforcement