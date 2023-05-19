175kv 6355 amps: What is the amperage of 175kv 6355 motors at 16s?

Heading 1: Contemplating 4WD for My Board

Heading 2: The Need for Battery Amps

As an avid skateboarder, I am constantly seeking new ways to improve my riding experience. Recently, I have been contemplating the idea of converting my board to a 4-wheel drive (4WD) system. While it may seem like a daunting task, the benefits of 4WD are undeniable. Not only does it provide increased traction and control, but it also allows for smoother rides on rough terrain. However, before embarking on this project, one crucial factor to consider is the amount of battery amps needed to power the system.

Heading 2.1: What is Battery Amps?

Before delving into the specifics of how many battery amps are needed for a 4WD system, it is essential to understand what battery amps are. In simple terms, battery amps refer to the amount of current that a battery can deliver over a given period. It is measured in amperes (A), and it determines the amount of power that a battery can provide to an electric motor.

Heading 2.2: How Many Battery Amps are Needed for 4WD?

When it comes to 4WD systems, the amount of battery amps required depends on several factors, such as the size of the motors, the type of terrain, and the weight of the rider. In general, a 4WD system requires more power than a 2WD system, as it has to power four motors instead of two.

To get those 55 reachers running well at 16s, it is recommended to have a battery pack with a voltage of at least 44 volts and a capacity of 6,000 milliampere-hours (mAh). This amount of battery power is sufficient to power four motors of 2,000 watts each, which is suitable for most 4WD systems.

However, it is important to note that the battery amps required for a 4WD system can vary depending on the specific components used. For example, if you are using high-performance motors, you may need a higher capacity battery to provide enough power for optimal performance.

Heading 2.3: Importance of Choosing the Right Battery

Choosing the right battery for your 4WD system is crucial to ensure optimal performance and safety. If the battery does not provide enough power, the motors may not function correctly, resulting in poor performance and reduced range. On the other hand, if the battery provides too much power, it can overload the motors and cause them to overheat, leading to damage or even injury.

When selecting a battery for your 4WD system, it is essential to consider the voltage and capacity, as well as the discharge rate and overall quality. It is recommended to choose a battery from a reputable manufacturer that specializes in electric skateboard batteries.

Heading 3: Conclusion

In conclusion, converting your skateboard to a 4WD system can provide numerous benefits, such as increased traction, control, and smoother rides. However, it is crucial to ensure that you have enough battery amps to power the system adequately. The amount of battery amps required depends on several factors, such as the size of the motors, the type of terrain, and the weight of the rider. It is recommended to choose a battery with a voltage of at least 44 volts and a capacity of 6,000 mAh to power four motors of 2,000 watts each. By selecting the right battery, you can ensure optimal performance and safety while enjoying the benefits of a 4WD system.

1. Electric skateboard motor current draw

2. 16s battery amperage for 6355 motor

3. Max amps for 175kv motor on 16s

4. Power consumption of 6355 motor on electric skateboard

5. Motor controller amperage for 16s setup with 175kv 6355 motor

News Source : esk8.news: DIY Electric Skateboard Forums

Source Link :How many amps do 175kv 6355 reachers like at 16s?/