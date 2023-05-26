18 arrested in Azamgarh for attempting forceful conversion to Islam

forceful conversion in Azamgarh : 18 arrested for forced conversion to Islam in Azamgarh village

In Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, 18 individuals were arrested by the police on Wednesday for attempting to forcefully convert Hindus to Islam. The accused persons were taken into custody and sent to jail after a raid was conducted in their village on May 24. The police found incriminating documents and materials in their possession. The accused were identified as Farid Mohammad, Mohammad Sabroz, Ramzan, Rasheed, Sahabuddin, Sikandar, Mohammad Javed, Faiyaz, Parvez Azam, Irfan, Sabir Ali, Javed Ahmed, Haseena, Usha Devi, Akash Saroj, Awadhesh Saroj, Pannalal Gupta, and Kundan Benvanshi. They have been charged under relevant sections of the law.

The incident occurred in the Chirkihit village of Lalganj, where the accused organized a late-night event in one of the houses to convert Hindus from the village. The event included photos of Muslim religious leaders and a Trishul, as well as a Qawwali program to give it the appearance of a cultural event. The mastermind behind the program, Sajjad, was also arrested. A mazaar-like structure was set up, and the Hindus were misled into believing that all their ailments would be cured if they participated.

The police were informed of the incident by a person from the village. Senior Police Inspector Anurag Arya and his team arrived at the spot and arrested 18 people, including two women. The accused were residents of Azamgarh, Mau, Gonda, and Balrampur districts. The police confirmed that the accused were deceiving innocent Hindu people and luring them with money. They recovered seven tridents, two religious photos, two drums, a sound mixer, a harmonium, a sound box, bhagona, gas stove, bullet, tempo, car, generator, and other items from their possession.

SP Anurag Arya has formed a special team under the leadership of Lalganj CO Manoj Raghuvanshi to investigate the matter. The police are also trying to determine if there are other groups engaged in such activities. The accused persons have been booked under relevant sections of the law, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : OpIndia

