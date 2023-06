Suspect name: None

Victim name: 18-month-old girl : 18-month-old girl drowns to death in Shopian, Kashmir

An 18-month-old girl tragically drowned in Feeripora, Shopian on Friday. The baby girl had gone missing from her home, according to an official.

Baby drowns to death in Shopian

News Source : KNO

