18-year-old Alejandro Morales drowns at Palisade State Park

Alejandro Morales : 18-year-old Alejandro Morales dies in drowning at Palisade State Park

An 18-year-old man named Alejandro Morales from Goshen drowned at Palisade State Park over the weekend. The incident was reported to park rangers and deputies from the Sanpete County Sheriff’s office around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Alejandro was swimming with his friends when inclement weather caused them to struggle. Passersby helped some of the swimmers, but Alejandro did not resurface. He was found in 15 to 20 feet of water and later died at the hospital. Utah State Park’s public information officer, Devan Chavez, advises people to be prepared for outdoor recreation and keep an eye on the weather forecast as weather can change rapidly. The water in a lake may still be cold, and water from snowmelt may be colder. Chavez also emphasizes the importance of wearing a life jacket and going with a friend or buddy. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News Source : KSLNewsRadio

