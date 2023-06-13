18-year-old Anthony Moran charged with murder of 17-year-old Erick Muñoz in Grand Prairie shooting

Erick Muñoz (victim) : 18-year-old Anthony Moran held on $1M bond for shooting and killing 17-year-old Erick Muñoz in Grand Prairie

Anthony Moran, 18, is currently in custody at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $1 million bond for allegedly shooting and killing 17-year-old Erick Muñoz over the weekend. According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers responded to the 4400 block of Lake Ridge Parkway on June 10 after reports of a shooting. Although a crime scene was found, the victim had already been transported to a nearby hospital by friends and was later pronounced dead. Detectives identified Moran as the shooter after taking witness statements and investigating the scene. Moran was arrested by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Arlington Police Department on June 11 without incident. The homicide is still under investigation, and no further information has been released.

News Source : Briauna Brown

