18-year-old Anthony Suazo indicted for making school shooting threats in Arkansas chat room

Anthony Suazo : 18-year-old Anthony Suazo indicted for making threats to shoot up Arkansas school

Anthony Suazo, an 18-year-old from North Las Vegas, has been indicted on one felony count of making threats or conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism. FBI agents contacted the Las Vegas FBI office and the Southern Nevada Joint Terrorism Task Force after tracing posts on the chat site Discord to Suazo, who allegedly wrote threats in an online chat room to “shoot up” a school in Arkansas. The posts included statements such as “who’s ready to die,” “I think I’m going to shoot up my old school tomorrow,” and “I’m on the verge of killing myself and others.” Suazo reportedly admitted to the threats after being informed of the evidence from the FBI and is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $500,000 bail. His jury trial is set to begin on June 19.

Read Full story : NLV man indicted after allegedly making threats to ‘shoot up’ Arkansas school /

News Source : Jeff Burbank

School threat Arkansas school Indicted man Threats of violence Criminal charges