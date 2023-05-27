18-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi’s Trilokpuri area: Police suspect 4-5 attackers

Anshu (victim) : 18-year-old boy Anshu stabbed to death in Delhi’s Trilokpuri area

An 18-year-old boy named Anshu was fatally stabbed in Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on Saturday. Delhi Police reported that the victim had 21 stab wounds on his body. A PCR call was made at 5:11 am regarding the multiple stab injuries, and the victim was taken to LBS hospital before being transferred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he was declared dead. The victim informed the police before his death that he was attacked by four to five boys. Two teams have been formed to apprehend the accused persons, and investigations are ongoing. A case has been registered, and efforts are being made to catch the culprits responsible for this crime. (ANI)

News Source : ThePrint

Delhi Trilokpuri stabbing Teen violence in Delhi Crime rate in Trilokpuri Youth crime in India Delhi crime news updates