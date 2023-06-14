18-year-old charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed Marion Miller

“Dominic Rampi DUI manslaughter” : DUI manslaughter charge for suspect in crash that killed Marion Miller in Pinellas County

An 18-year-old has been charged with DUI manslaughter for their involvement in a fatal crash that occurred in April. According to authorities, Dominic Rampi was arrested after a toxicology report revealed that he had been under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the accident. The crash, which took place near the intersection of Belcher Road and Curlew Road in Dunedin, resulted in the death of 74-year-old Marion Miller. Rampi was allegedly driving at a high speed, ran a red light, and collided with Miller’s vehicle. Miller’s passenger, a 38-year-old woman, was fortunately unharmed.

News Source : Sara Filips

