“18-year-old Dominic McKibbins identified as victim in Center Hill shooting”

“Dominic McKibbins” : “Atlanta Police searching for suspect in shooting death of Dominic McKibbins”

An 18-year-old named Dominic McKibbins was fatally shot in the Center Hill neighborhood on May 22. The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a young man who may have been involved in the shooting. The suspect was likely at a shootout that occurred along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on that night, which resulted in one death and another person needing surgery. This would be the third suspect to be connected to the case. Two teens, Quintavious Williams and Kameron Kindred, were arrested earlier this month and face numerous charges, including murder. Atlanta CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact APD Detective C. Sendling at 404-546-2518 or to report tips to CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Read Full story : Dominic McKibbins death Center Hill Atlanta | Suspect search /

News Source : 11Alive Staff

“Dominic McKibbins death” “Center Hill Atlanta” “Suspect search” “Atlanta homicide” “Crime investigation Atlanta”