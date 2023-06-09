“18-year-old Jace Bajza identified as victim in fatal single-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs”

Jace Bajza : “18-year-old Jace Bajza identified as victim in fatal Colorado Springs crash”

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on June 5 as 18-year-old Jace Bajza of Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a single-vehicle traffic crash at East Woodmen Road and Golden Sage Road at around 11:53 p.m. on Monday. While en route, officers were informed that the vehicle was on fire. Upon arrival, paramedics declared Bajza dead at the scene. According to the police’s investigation, the vehicle was traveling west on E. Woodmen Rd. when it veered off the road and into a drainage ditch, hitting a concrete culvert and catching fire. The police suspect speed may have been a factor in the crash, but it is unknown if alcohol played a role. Bajza’s death marks the 21st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs, compared to 16 fatal traffic crashes at the same time last year.

News Source : Brett Yager

