18-year-old Japanese army recruit arrested for shooting at training range, killing two soldiers

A shooting incident took place at a military training range in central Japan, resulting in the death of two soldiers and injuring one. An 18-year-old trainee was apprehended and accused of attempted murder for shooting his rifle at colleagues during a drill in Gifu. The victims’ identities have not been revealed. The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force confirmed that no civilians were involved. Although gun violence is rare in Japan, there have been notable incidents, including the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2020 and a knife and shooting rampage in the Nagano region in May 2022. The suspect in this incident was reported to be a new recruit, but no further information was released. Japan has strict gun ownership regulations, and only allows civilians to own hunting rifles and airguns after passing a rigorous exam and mental health assessment.

