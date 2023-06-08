18-year-old Jordan Richardson identified as suspect in fatal police shooting

Jordan A. Richardson – focus keyword : Armed suspect fatally shot by Illinois police officer during traffic stop

An 18-year-old man from Rantoul, Illinois, identified as Jordan A. Richardson, was fatally shot by a police officer after fleeing a traffic stop, according to authorities. Richardson was a passenger in a car that was stopped by Rantoul police, who discovered cannabis in the vehicle. The young man ran from the car, dropped a gun, then picked it up and continued running. He fell to the ground and turned towards an officer with the gun still in his hand, prompting the officer to fire a single shot, which struck Richardson in the chest. The officer who shot Richardson has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated by police and the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office. Illinois State Police are leading the investigation, and Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown said his department was cooperating with a team of police officers from other jurisdictions who are reviewing the case. The incident occurred about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Chicago.

Read Full story : Illinois man fatally shot by officer after fleeing traffic stop identified as 18-year-old /

News Source : SFGATE

Police shooting in Illinois Fatal shooting of 18-year-old in traffic stop Officer-involved shooting in Illinois Police brutality in Illinois Police accountability in fatal shooting