18-year-old Khalliqo Ford shot and killed in Southwest DC, suspect at large

Khalliqo Ford : Police Search for Suspect in Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old Victim Khalliqo Ford in Southwest DC

Police in Washington are on the lookout for the person responsible for fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Southwest DC on Thursday. The incident occurred at around 3:53 p.m. on June 15, when officers were alerted to a shooting on the 200 block of K Street. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered an adult male victim who had been shot multiple times. Tragically, the victim, later identified as Khalliqo Ford of Southeast, DC, was pronounced dead by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

News Source : FOX 5 DC

