Kyron Goode : 18-year-old Kyron Goode fatally shot in Waukegan apartment complex

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot at Barwell Manor Apartments in Waukegan, Illinois on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on South Genesee Street around 2:30 p.m. and found the victim, Kyron Goode of Waukegan, with two gunshot wounds. He was transported to Vista Medical Center East but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. An autopsy conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office revealed that Goode died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The incident is currently being investigated.

News Source : FOX 32 Chicago

