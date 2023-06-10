Kyron Goode : 18-year-old Kyron Goode killed in Waukegan shooting: police investigation ongoing

A shooting in Waukegan, Illinois resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man on Thursday afternoon. Police were alerted to the incident at the Barwell Manor Apartments complex on South Genesee Street at approximately 2:33 p.m. The victim, identified as Kyron Goode, was found with one to two gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at Vista Medical Center East. The incident remains under investigation by the Waukegan police.

News Source : Jeramie Bizzle

