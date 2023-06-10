Kyron Goode victim : 18-year-old Kyron Goode shot and killed in Waukegan, Illinois

A young man was fatally shot outside an apartment in Waukegan, Illinois on Thursday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Kyron Goode from Waukegan, was shot in the chest around 2:30 p.m. on South Genesee Street. The cause of the shooting is currently unknown and the Waukegan Police Department has not released any further details. An autopsy conducted on Friday confirmed that Goode died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Read Full story : 18-year-old dies after shooting outside Waukegan apartment /

News Source : Andrew Smith

Waukegan shooting death Teen homicide in Waukegan Gun violence in Illinois Increase in youth gun deaths Police investigation of Waukegan shooting