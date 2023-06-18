18-year-old male victim killed in double shooting in Algiers

“New Orleans homicide investigation of 18-year-old victim” : 18-year-old male victim dead in double shooting incident in Algiers

A homicide and related shooting occurred on Saturday (June 17) in New Orleans, which is currently being investigated by the NOPD. One man was killed while another was injured. The first incident took place at around 6:40 p.m. on Woodland Drive, where officers found the body of an 18-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe that the shooting may have originated near the 5600 block of Tullis Drive. Another shooting was reported on the 4800 block of Tullis Drive at 7:19 p.m., where a 14-year-old male victim was found with a headshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Homicide at (504) 658-5300, Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. WVUE holds the copyright to this story.

News Source : https://www.fox8live.com

