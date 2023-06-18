18-year-old man shot dead, suspect in custody in Battle Creek Burger King parking lot

“Battle Creek Burger King shooting victim” : 18-year-old man shot dead in Battle Creek Burger King parking lot, suspect in custody

A Burger King parking lot in Battle Creek, MI was the scene of a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man on Saturday night. The suspect has been arrested and police were called to the 2100 block of West Columbia Avenue after several reports were received at approximately 11 p.m. on June 17th.

News Source : Ryan Boldrey | rboldrey@mlive.com

