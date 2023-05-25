18-year-old Markell Jackson killed in shooting at Huber Park, suspect Demontoriyuana Charles wanted

“Markell Jackson victim” : 18-year-old Markell Jackson killed at Huber Park, suspect wanted

During a youth baseball game at Huber Park in Lake Charles, an 18-year-old was fatally shot in another area of the park. Markell Jackson, the victim, was discovered shot in the street, but shell casings were found in the park. Bubba McCarty, a board member for Mid City Baseball, stated that the incident did not involve any Mid City players or fans. Mayor Nic Hunter expressed condolences to Jackson’s family and friends and announced that law enforcement would be present at Huber Park during the league’s remaining games. While security is typically present at Huber Park, it was not during the game on Wednesday. The suspect in the shooting, Demontoriyuana Charles, 18, is currently wanted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Hunter urged parents to discuss gun violence with their children and emphasized that there are alternatives to using a gun to resolve conflicts. Jackson had recently graduated from LaGrange High School, and his death has left his family, classmates, and community in mourning.

