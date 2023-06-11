Natalie Martin : 18-year-old Ohio woman found dead; man arrested
Horry County Jail records show that 18-year-old Blake Linkous from Blue Rock, Ohio has been charged with the murder of Natalie Martin, whose body was found at a Myrtle Beach hotel.
Read Full story :18-year-old Ohio woman found dead at Myrtle Beach hotel; man arrested/
News Source : wkyc.com
