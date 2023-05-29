18-year-old Preston Stubblefield dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Escondido, California

Preston Stubblefield, Escondido fatal crash victim : 18-year-old victim identified in fatal Escondido rollover crash

Last week, an 18-year-old high school student named Preston Stubblefield was fatally injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Escondido, according to authorities. Stubblefield was driving southbound on North Center City Parkway when his vehicle left the road, traveled up an embankment, and rolled over several times. During the rollover, Stubblefield was ejected from the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the collision. He was escorted to a nearby hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries a little over a day later and was pronounced dead on May 25. Stubblefield passed roughly two weeks after his 18th birthday, but the cause of death or the nature of his injuries was not identified. The factors that might have contributed to the crash have also not been disclosed at this time, and the incident is still under investigation by law enforcement. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4423.

News Source : Danielle Dawson

Solo roll-over crash Fatal car accident Escondido Police investigation Traffic collision investigation Car crash fatality