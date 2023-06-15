18-Year-Old Shawn Jackson Dies in Mimms Shooting: Obituary and Details today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shawn Jackson, who had recently turned 18, was tragically killed by gunfire moments after his graduation ceremony at Huguenot High School. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his life, which ultimately led to his passing. Renzo Smith, Shawn’s stepfather, is seen in a photo with his own son, who had just graduated from Huguenot High School. Shawn’s younger sister, pictured with him in a photo taken when she was nine, was hit by a car during the shooting outside the ceremony but is expected to recover. The mass shooting occurred just after Shawn had received his diploma.

