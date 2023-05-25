18-year-old Tenneson Vaughn Leslie, Jr. killed in Wheaton Metro shooting, suspect Emmanuel Leonard Simmonds arrested for murder

Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr. : 18-year-old Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr. killed in Wheaton Metro Station shooting, suspect Emmanuel Leonard Simmonds arrested

The gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Tenneson Vaughn Leslie, Jr. at the Wheaton Metro Station in Montgomery County, Maryland, was captured nearly a week after the incident. Emmanuel Leonard Simmonds, a 16-year-old from Gaithersburg, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. According to detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department, Simmonds shot and killed Leslie, Jr. on the Metro train platform after a fight broke out between two groups of friends. The altercation began on the escalator and carried on to the platform, where Simmonds allegedly shot Leslie, Jr. before boarding a train and fleeing the scene. Leslie, Jr. later died from his injuries at a local hospital. Simmonds was identified as the shooter, and a warrant for his arrest was requested. He was apprehended at his home and charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a loaded handgun. The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult in this murder. Additionally, a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact for their role in Leslie, Jr.’s death.

News Source : FOX 5 DC

