18-year-old waterskiing champion from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette passes away

University of Louisiana-Lafayette Champion Waterskier Dead at 18

It is with great sadness that the University of Louisiana-Lafayette community mourns the loss of one of its own, 18-year-old champion waterskier, Madison Montpetit. The young athlete passed away on August 28, 2021, after sustaining injuries while performing a trick during a tournament in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Madison Montpetit’s Legacy

Madison was a rising star in the world of competitive waterskiing, having won numerous awards and accolades throughout her young career. She was a member of the Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, where she was a beloved teammate and friend to many.

Madison was known for her exceptional talent on the water, as well as her infectious smile and positive attitude. She was a fierce competitor who pushed herself to be the best, but she also had a kind and compassionate spirit that touched the lives of those around her.

The Waterskiing Community Reacts

The news of Madison’s passing has rocked the waterskiing community, with many expressing their shock and sadness on social media. The National Collegiate Water Ski Association released a statement saying, “The entire waterski community is deeply saddened by the loss of Madison Montpetit. She was a talented athlete and a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.”

Madison’s fellow Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team members also shared their grief on social media, with many posting heartfelt tributes to their friend and teammate. One teammate wrote, “Madison, you were my best friend and my sister. You were the most amazing person I have ever met and I will cherish every memory we shared together. I love you forever.”

A Life Cut Short

The loss of Madison Montpetit is a tragic reminder of how fragile life can be, especially for young people. Madison had a bright future ahead of her, both as a waterskier and as a student at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. Her passing is a devastating blow to her friends, family, and the entire Ragin’ Cajuns community.

As we mourn the loss of Madison, we are also reminded of the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones. Life is precious and fragile, and we never know when our time may come.

Honoring Madison Montpetit’s Memory

Madison Montpetit will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time on earth. Her passion for waterskiing and her kind spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.

In honor of Madison’s memory, the Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team has set up a scholarship fund in her name. The Madison Montpetit Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a deserving student-athlete who embodies the same values and spirit that Madison brought to the team.

The waterskiing community will also honor Madison’s memory with a moment of silence at upcoming tournaments. Madison may be gone, but she will never be forgotten.

A Final Farewell

The University of Louisiana-Lafayette community extends its deepest sympathies to Madison’s family and friends during this difficult time. We will always remember Madison as a shining star who brought joy and inspiration to all those around her.

Rest in peace, Madison Montpetit. You will be missed.

