18-year-old woman found dead in Everett, death considered suspicious

An 18-year-old woman's body was discovered behind a home in Everett on Tuesday afternoon, prompting an investigation by authorities who consider her death suspicious due to the location of the body. The victim had no visible injuries, but the Middlesex District Attorney's office has not yet released her identity pending an official cause of death from the Chief Medical Examiner's office. State and local police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

