18veno Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rapper 18veno Dead after Rock Hill SC Shooting.
South Carolina artist #18Veno had been reportedly shot dead at age 19.
Rapper 18veno has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
Audiomack 20m · Rest In Peace, 18veno. the South Carolina rapper had a bright and promising future. a devastating loss for his friends, his family, and his committed growing fan base.
BREAKING: South Carolina rapper 18Veno has reportedly passed away after being shot 😔🕊 #RIP18Veno pic.twitter.com/hJySIwBTKA
— Dirty Glove Bastard (@DGB_Media) January 24, 2021
chrismmcleod wrote
Is being a rapper really worth it? Constant fear of losing your life? Rip man wish it wasn’t this way.
Lil Cutty
💔 sh*t crazy! Angers me when the ones with the gift get taken from here. 🕊
Daven Harris
Dang rest up man literally had that cops and Robbers on repeat last night
Rickey Satterwhite
WE TALKING ABOUT BLACK LIVES MATTER HELL QUIT KILLING ONE ANOTHER.
Rachel Bracy
My condolences goes out to the family.
Angel Vesselles
Damn Man this Shit wicked
Danielle McDonald
How these lil rappers supposed to come up safely if all y’all wanna hear is killing and fucking man STFU name a song that ain’t talking about killing someone or selling drugs… All these niggas trying prove they lyrics real for y’all so called fans … How y’all fans but only support the bad shit.. then all sad when they gone wtf.
Javarres Dinkins
Praying 4U Cuzz. DEM niggaz was hypnotized by hatred didn’t wanna see yu make it
When you start shining mofos will hate.. you gotta keep yo grass cut low.
@18veno you were one of my favorite upcoming artists. You were destined for this. Astronaut condolences to all his loved ones.
