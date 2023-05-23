Christian Glass – $19 million settlement for family of Colorado man killed by sheriff’s deputy during mental health crisis : Colorado man’s family receives $19 million settlement after his killing by sheriff’s deputy during mental health crisis

The family of a 22-year-old man from Colorado who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy during a mental health crisis will receive $19 million from state and local government agencies, as well as changes to how officers are trained, according to a settlement announced on Tuesday. The shooting of Christian Glass in Silver Plume last year raised concerns about authorities’ responses to people with mental health issues. The settlement will see Clear Creek County establish a crisis response team and train and certify all deputies in crisis intervention. The state of Colorado will create a virtual reality training scenario for the Colorado State Patrol based on the shooting that will focus on de-escalation.

