(19) Seattle Storm on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Patricia Dawson. Dr. Patricia Dawson, our 2020 Believe in Women Ginger Ackerley Award honoree was a stellar breast cancer surgeon and a transformational leader in gender, racial and healthcare equality. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/yL5A34JG25” / Twitter

By | December 16, 2020
Dr. Patricia Dawson Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Patricia Dawson has Died .

Dr. Patricia Dawson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Seattle Storm @seattlestorm We are saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Patricia Dawson. Dr. Patricia Dawson, our 2020 Believe in Women Ginger Ackerley Award honoree was a stellar breast cancer surgeon and a transformational leader in gender, racial and healthcare equality. Rest In Peace.

