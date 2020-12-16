(19) Seattle Storm on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Patricia Dawson. Dr. Patricia Dawson, our 2020 Believe in Women Ginger Ackerley Award honoree was a stellar breast cancer surgeon and a transformational leader in gender, racial and healthcare equality. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/yL5A34JG25” / Twitter

Dr. Patricia Dawson Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Patricia Dawson has Died .

Dr. Patricia Dawson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Patricia Dawson.

Dr. Patricia Dawson, our 2020 Believe in Women Ginger Ackerley Award honoree was a stellar breast cancer surgeon and a transformational leader in gender, racial and healthcare equality.

Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/yL5A34JG25

— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) December 16, 2020