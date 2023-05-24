“19-year-old Aiden Kane Shaw identified as victim in Acworth shooting; suspects charged with murder”

Posted on May 24, 2023

The victim of a shooting that occurred at an apartment building in Acworth has been identified as Aiden Kane Shaw, a 19-year-old. Shaw was killed during a home invasion at the Walden Ridge Apartments on May 17th. Police arrived at the scene at around 3 a.m. and found Shaw dead. The incident is believed to be targeted and not random. Two suspects, David Bernard Travis and Jaiden Lajuan Colon-Crawford, have been charged with murder during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault with intent to rob, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and first-degree burglary. Colon-Crawford is currently being held without bond in Cobb County. Anyone who has information regarding the case should contact Acworth Police at 770-974-1232.

