19-year-old boy dies in bike accident in Pragati Maidan tunnel, Delhi police say victim identified as Rajan Rai

Rajan Rai – victim of bike accident : 19-year-old Rajan Rai dies in bike accident in Pragati Maidan tunnel: Delhi police

A 19-year-old boy named Rajan Rai passed away due to injuries sustained in a bike accident in the Pragati Maidan tunnel, as reported by Delhi police. The police stated that the delay in informing them about the incident was due to the lack of a network in the tunnel. The deceased, who was returning from Meerut to his home in Uttam Nagar, suffered from brain injuries as his helmet was completely damaged in the accident. Despite being taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital, he died during treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

News Source : ANI News

