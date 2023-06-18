DU student : 19-year-old DU student stabbed to death
The article was last updated on June 18, 2023 at 7:32 PM IST, as indicated by the time-elapsed tag. According to police sources, a 19-year-old Delhi University student was stabbed multiple times by three individuals outside his college gate at around 12:30 PM. The suspects fled the scene after the incident. The article includes an image of the crime scene at Delhi University’s South Campus and a
News Source : Digital Desk
- DU student murder
- Stabbing incident at DU
- Misbehavior with girlfriend leads to murder
- Accused allegedly involved in DU student’s death
- Tragic death of 19-year-old DU student