19-year-old DU student stabbed to death

19-year-old DU student stabbed to death

Posted on June 18, 2023

DU student : 19-year-old DU student stabbed to death

The article was last updated on June 18, 2023 at 7:32 PM IST, as indicated by the time-elapsed tag. According to police sources, a 19-year-old Delhi University student was stabbed multiple times by three individuals outside his college gate at around 12:30 PM. The suspects fled the scene after the incident. The article includes an image of the crime scene at Delhi University’s South Campus and a

tag with a background color of #F0F0F0 and a margin-top of -10px, featuring the Republic logo and text that reads “A picture of the crime scene at Delhi University’s South Campus. (Image: Republic).” The article also includes a script that enables horizontal scrolling and a switch-section function, as well as code for displaying ads and social media widgets.

News Source : Digital Desk

  1. DU student murder
  2. Stabbing incident at DU
  3. Misbehavior with girlfriend leads to murder
  4. Accused allegedly involved in DU student’s death
  5. Tragic death of 19-year-old DU student
Post Views: 3

Leave a Reply