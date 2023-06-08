19-Year-Old Esports Phenom, Karel Twisten Asenbrener, Passes Away After Posting ‘Good Night’ Tweet

Esports Star Karel Twisten Asenbrener Passes Away at 19 Following a ‘Good Night’ Tweet

Karel Twisten Asenbrener, a rising esports star, has tragically passed away at the young age of 19. The news broke out after he posted a simple tweet that read ‘Good night’ and was later found deceased.

Asenbrener was known for his outstanding skills in the popular game ‘League of Legends’ and was a member of several esports teams. He had a promising career ahead of him and was loved by many in the gaming community.

The cause of his death is still unknown, and fans and fellow esports players have expressed their shock and sadness at the news. Asenbrener’s passing is a significant loss to the esports world, and he will be deeply missed.

