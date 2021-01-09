19-year-old Kaelah Marlow Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : woman killed in a shark attack at Waihi Beach. .
19-year-old Kaelah Marlow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2021.
1 NEWS 22h · The woman killed in a shark attack at Waihi Beach yesterday has been named this evening as 19-year-old Kaelah Marlow. Here’s our story from tonight’s newscast, including witness accounts of the teen getting stuck in a rip before rescuers could get to her yesterday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3q0Bb7z
Source: (20+) 1 NEWS – Posts | Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote