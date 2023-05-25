19-year-old La’Niha Banks wanted for murder after Wichita shooting

La’Niha Banks : 19-year-old La’Niha Banks wanted for murder after fatal shooting in Wichita

Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting incident that led to the death of a 19-year-old Wichita resident on Wednesday afternoon. According to Officer Juan Rebolledo, the victim was transported to the hospital after sustaining two gunshot wounds to the upper body. Police are currently searching for La’Niha Banks, a 19-year-old considered dangerous and armed, in connection with the incident. The victim was attempting to intervene in a physical altercation between Banks and an acquaintance in a parking lot when Banks began shooting into the victim’s occupied vehicle. Police have located Banks’ red 2014 Buick Lacrosse and are requesting the public’s help in locating her. Banks is wanted on charges of aggravated battery, five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and one count of murder. If you have any information on Banks’ whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

Read Full story : Victim in Kan. shooting has died /

News Source : JC Post

Kansas shooting victim death Gun violence in Kansas Fatal shooting in Kansas Mourning the loss of shooting victim in Kansas Justice for Kansas shooting victim