La’tionna Johnson shooting victim : 19-year-old La’tionna Johnson dies in Old Town shooting, suspect La’Niha Banks sought

A shooting occurred in Old Town on Saturday, resulting in the death of 19-year-old La’tionna Johnson at a Wichita hospital. The incident took place near 1st and Washington a little after 11 p.m. The suspect, 19-year-old La’Niha Banks, is still at large and was last seen fleeing the scene in a red 2014 Buick Lacrosse with a temporary tag. Anyone with information about Banks’ whereabouts should contact 911. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Johnson’s family. She is survived by her baby daughter.

News Source : https://www.kwch.com

