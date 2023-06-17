19-year-old man arrested for fatally shooting Jose Guajardo in front of his 1-year-old son in Homestead

Jose Guajardo (victim) : Man arrested for fatally shooting Jose Guajardo in Homestead

A 19-year-old man, Monico Enrique Galban, has been arrested by Miami-Dade police for allegedly shooting and killing 27-year-old Jose Guajardo in front of his 1-year-old son outside their Homestead home on Memorial Day. Galban is facing one count of first-degree murder and is being held without bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The victim’s mother and son were present at the time of the shooting, with the child’s grandmother grabbing him and running to safety. Police released surveillance footage of the incident, and Guajardo was pronounced dead at Jackson South Medical Center. The incident has been reported by WPLG Local10.com.

News Source : Ryan Mackey

