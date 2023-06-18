Nikhil Chauhan – victim of Delhi University stabbing incident : 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan stabbed to death outside Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College: Suspect identified and being traced

Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old student named Nikhil Chauhan, a resident of Paschim Vihar, was stabbed to death during a scuffle outside Delhi’s University’s South Campus. Chauhan, who was enrolled in the varsity’s School of Open Learning, was attending classes when he was allegedly stabbed to death by another student with whom he had an altercation the previous week. The accused, who allegedly harassed Chauhan’s girlfriend during the altercation, arrived at the college on Sunday with three accomplices and stabbed Chauhan outside the institution’s gate. The victim was rushed to Charak Palika Hospital in Moti Bagh, where he was declared brought dead. Police say that the accused has been identified and is being traced. The incident is the third murder in South West Delhi within 24 hours, following the shooting of two sisters in the city’s RK Puram area.

News Source : India.com News Desk

Delhi University South Campus Student safety Campus security Crime prevention