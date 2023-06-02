19-year-old reported missing found dead at Jacksonville Beach

“Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue” and “Newkirk” : 19-year-old reported missing, pronounced dead at Jacksonville Beach

Rob Street, a local resident, witnessed waves tossing something around while standing on his balcony on Wednesday. Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue arrived at the scene at around 10:24 a.m. and declared the teenager deceased. The victim, Newkirk, had been reported missing on Sunday when he went swimming in the ocean at Jacksonville Beach, located south of the Jacksonville Beach Pier.

News Source : First Coast News (On Your Side)

