19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula charged with threatening to harm president after U-Haul crash near White House

Sai Varshith Kandula : 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula charged with threatening harm on president after crashing U-Haul near White House

A U-Haul truck crashed into the bollard safety barrier in Lafayette Square near the White House, prompting authorities to investigate. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula from Missouri, has been charged with multiple crimes including threatening to harm a president, vice president, or family member. No explosives were found in the truck, but a black backpack, a roll of duct tape, and a flag featuring a swastika were taken as evidence. The Secret Service requested the evacuation of the nearby Hay-Adams hotel, and the investigation remains ongoing.

News Source : KMBC

