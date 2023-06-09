19-year-old Sangre Grande man shot dead: Arnim Karim identified as victim

Posted on June 9, 2023

These are some of the main stories that grabbed headlines on Thursday, in case you missed them: A 19-year-old man was fatally shot early this morning in Sangre Grande; four Venezuelan women were fined for illegally entering Trinidad and Tobago; and two Caribbean icons, Wendy Fitzwilliam and Dr. Horace ‘Chalkdust’ Liverpool, were memorialized as wax figures by the Caribbean Wax Museum.

News Source : Dionne Baptiste

