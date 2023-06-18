19-year-old student Akash Kashyap stabbed to death by friends in Lucknow

Akash Kashyap – victim : 19-year-old student stabbed to death by ‘friends’ in Lucknow

A 19-year-old student in Lucknow was stabbed by two of his friends, resulting in his death at a hospital the following day. The incident occurred during a party with a group of four friends, and the two accused have been taken into custody. The deceased was identified as Akash Kashyap, and the two accused were named as Abhay Pratap Singh and Devansh Kumar. The incident occurred at the residence of their mutual friend, Awanish Tiwari. The altercation began over a monetary issue, with Abhay claiming that Akash owed him ₹1,000. The argument escalated, and Abhay turned violent, beating Akash with a baton and stabbing him multiple times with a kitchen knife. The two accused fled the scene when the neighbors arrived, and Akash was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. An FIR has been lodged under IPC section 302 (murder).

News Source : HT Correspondent

