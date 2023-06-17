19-year-old woman facing federal charges for online drug ring in Oregon

Averi Rose Dickinson : 19-year-old woman faces federal charges for running online drug ring in Oregon

Averi Rose Dickinson, a 19-year-old woman from Oregon, has been charged with federal offenses related to operating an online drug ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon reported that Dickinson’s charges include distributing controlled substances and possessing a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Dickinson’s drug distribution service, called Kiki’s Delivery Service, was investigated by the FBI after it was discovered that she advertised and took orders for illegal drugs on social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. She had been operating the drug ring for up to three years, fulfilling orders for cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and various types of real and counterfeit pills. Dickinson was also found to be a supplier in a larger drug distribution chain that was responsible for several drug overdoses in youths. Search warrants executed on her home and vehicle revealed illegal drugs, $3,000, guns, and a bulletproof vest. Dickinson admitted to investigators that approximately 50% of her clients were minors, and she used underage people as runners to deliver drugs. She made her first federal court appearance on Thursday and has been ordered to be detained until further court proceedings.

News Source : https://www.25newsnow.com

