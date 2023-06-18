19-year-old woman in custody after 8-year-old boy killed in Detroit crash

“8-year-old victim killed in Detroit hit-and-run involving 19-year-old suspect” : Detroit Woman Arrested After 8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Car Crash

An 8-year-old boy was killed while crossing the street on Detroit’s west side, and a 19-year-old woman has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. The tragic crash occurred on June 17, around 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Fielding and Belton streets. According to police reports, the young boy was hit by a Ford Taurus driven by the 19-year-old woman. The father of the victim rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The woman was arrested shortly after the accident. All rights reserved by WDIV ClickOnDetroit © 2023.

News Source : Kayla Clarke

