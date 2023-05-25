“1960s eye makeup tutorial”: Tutorial: How to Achieve a Modern-Day Version of 1960’s Brightening Eye Makeup

Modern-Day 1960’s Brightening Eye Makeup Tutorial
The 1960s were a time of bold fashion and makeup choices, and one of the most iconic looks from that era was brightening eye makeup. This style is still popular today, with modern twists that make it perfect for any occasion. In this tutorial, we will show you how to recreate this classic look using modern techniques and products.
Preparation
Before we get started, make sure you have all the necessary products and tools. You will need:
- Eye primer
- Concealer
- Light-colored eyeshadow (such as white or champagne)
- Medium brown eyeshadow
- Black eyeliner
- Mascara
- Eyebrow pencil
- Eyeshadow brush
- Blending brush
- Angled brush
Once you have everything you need, start by applying eye primer to your eyelids. This will help your eye makeup last longer and prevent creasing.
Conceal and Brighten
The key to brightening eye makeup is to start with a clean, bright base. Use concealer to cover any dark circles or discoloration around your eyes. You can also use a lighter shade of concealer to highlight the inner corners of your eyes and the brow bone.
Apply Light-Colored Eyeshadow
Next, apply a light-colored eyeshadow all over your eyelids. This will help to brighten your eyes and create a base for the rest of your eye makeup. Use an eyeshadow brush to apply the eyeshadow, and make sure to blend it well.
Add Medium Brown Eyeshadow
Use a medium brown eyeshadow to create depth and dimension in your eye makeup. Apply the eyeshadow to the crease of your eyelids using a blending brush. Blend the eyeshadow well to create a seamless transition from the light-colored eyeshadow to the medium brown eyeshadow.
Line Your Eyes
Use black eyeliner to line your upper lash line. You can create a thin line for a subtle look or a thicker line for a bolder look. Use an angled brush to smudge the eyeliner for a more natural look.
Apply Mascara
Apply mascara to your upper and lower lashes. You can use a volumizing mascara for a more dramatic look or a lengthening mascara for a more natural look.
Define Your Brows
Use an eyebrow pencil to define your brows. Fill in any sparse areas and shape your brows to frame your eyes.
Final Touches
Finish off your brightening eye makeup by applying a highlighter to the inner corners of your eyes and the brow bone. This will add an extra pop of brightness to your eyes and make them appear wider and more awake.
Conclusion
Brightening eye makeup is a timeless look that is perfect for any occasion. By using modern techniques and products, you can recreate this classic look with a modern twist. Follow this tutorial to achieve a bright, bold, and beautiful eye makeup look that will make your eyes pop.
