“1975 Canadian cold case killer” today : Man from WV Identified as Perpetrator in Unsolved 1975 Canadian Homicide

Identification Made: West Virginia Man Confirmed as Perpetrator in 1975 Canadian Cold Case today 2023.

Canadian police have solved a 1975 cold case linking the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Quebec to a US man who died over 40 years ago. DNA evidence allowed police to be certain that Franklin Maywood Romine was responsible for killing Sharron Prior. Romine was exhumed in May 2019 for DNA testing, which confirmed his involvement. Prior’s killing had, until now, gone unsolved, despite more than 100 people being investigated. Romine had a long criminal history, including breaking into a house and raping a woman in 1974.

Read Full story : WV man identified as killer in 1975 Canadian cold case /

News Source : The Associated Press,Rob Gillies,Leah Willingham

Cold case killer Canadian murder investigation WV suspect identification Unsolved murder case Forensic evidence linking suspect